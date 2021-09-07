Texans work out Danny Amendola

Free agent receiver Danny Amendola‘s name hasn’t come up much since last season. He became a free agent in March.

The Texans, who have former Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their General Manager, worked out Amendola on Tuesday. Amendola spent the past two seasons playing in Detroit under former Patriots staffers Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

The Texans have Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Anthony Miller, Nico Collins and returner Andre Roberts at the position after the surprising release of Keke Coutee.

Amendola, 35, grew up in The Woodlands, a Houston suburb.

He made 46 catches for 602 yards and no touchdowns last season in 14 games for the Lions. In his 12 seasons, Amendola has totaled 593 receptions for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.

