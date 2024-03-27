Texans DE Danielle Hunter took less money to play in Houston, per report

Maybe edge rusher Danielle Hunter took a hometown discount after all.

The Indianapolis Colts offered Hunter more money to play for a different AFC South team, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder before the veteran ultimately decided to take a two-year, $48 million deal with the Houston Texans.

Hunter is a Houston native who played high school in nearby Katy, Texas. He noted in his introductory press conference how his proximity to the Texans growing up played a role in shaping his NFL career. He idolized former No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams and later attended the Texans’ 2023 playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

So while the Colts may have had a more lucrative offer on the table, Hunter appeared more excited to play in Houston with DeMeco Ryans as his head coach than play for a different AFC South team.

There has been talk all offseason that the Texans have become a destination for free agents. But this news is the first concrete example of that being true.

Hunter should form an explosive defensive line with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson in 2024 and give Ryans some firepower to defend the AFC South title. He’ll also get to return home for the first time since being drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. Hunter also played at Baylor in Waco, Texas.

