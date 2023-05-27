Texans’ Dameon Pierce earns ‘one-man wrecking crew’ moniker in RB rankings

The Houston Texans turned around their running game in a season, and all it took was drafting one player.

Houston picked running back Dameon Pierce in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, and the Florida product generated 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns in just 13 games.

According to Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus, Pierce, who also earned the NFL’s “Angriest Run of the Year” last season, placed No. 14 in their running back rankings.

Pierce was a one-man wrecking crew during his first NFL season. He ranked first among rookies and fifth in the league in total missed tackles forced (49). He was also tied with Nick Chubb for the most missed tackles forced per attempt. His total first-down runs and yards after contact were both top-10 marks in the league as well.

Only the New York Jets’ Breece Hall (No. 11) and the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker (No. 12) were ranked higher than Pierce.

The Texans have beefed up their offensive line with the acquisition of right guard Shaq Mason. Houston already had three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Kenyon Green, and right tackle Tytus Howard on the roster to clear space for Pierce. The 23-year-old should also have more opportunities to prove his value as a runner with Houston implementing a new offense borne out of Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast offense.

For Pierce to land in the top-15 among running backs in the NFL after his rookie season indicates the direction of Houston’s run game.

