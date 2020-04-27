Texans cutting safety Tashaun Gipson

Last March, the Texans signed safety Tashaun Gipson to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

Apparently one year of it was enough.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are releasing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson.

He started 14 games for them last year, going on injured reserve late in the regular season with a back injury.

The 29-year-old spent his first four years with the Browns, and the next three with the Jaguars.

The Texans’ other starting safety, Justin Reid, was already lobbying for the team to sign his brother Eric Reid, so we’ll see if he was able to convince anyone.

