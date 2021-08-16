Texans cut WR Isaiah Coulter, former 2020 fifth-round pick

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first of numerous roster cuts on Monday following their preseason victory against the Green Bay Packers. According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans released wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter.

After the Texans drafted Coulter during the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 171), the 6-foot-3 wideout from Rhode Island did not see the field much amid his rookie season. He sustained a neck injury during training camp that placed him on injured reserve through the first five weeks of the last season.

The only time Coulter saw the field as a rookie came during the Texans’ Week 11 loss to the Chicago Bears.

As a second-year wideout from Rhode Island, it was not Coutler’s talents that prevented him from making the roster — but the tough competition did. Heading into training camp, Coulter was one of 11 receivers trying to find their niche on Houston’s 53-man roster.