Texans cut Vernon Hargreaves, promote Hardy Nickerson

The Texans waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday, the team announced.

He started five games for Houston this season and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. Hargreaves was in the final year of his contract.

He will have to pass through waivers, but if no one claims him by 4 p.m. ET Thursday, Hargreaves will become a free agent.

“In the secondary, we’re still just trying to figure it out,” safety Justin Reid said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “Vernon’s a good friend of mine. I hate to see him go. He’s going to have an opportunity to play somewhere. He’s a good player. But we’re still trying to figure it out on the back end, find the best combination to eliminate those missed tackles, stop the big plays and find a way to play a tighter defense.”

Hargreaves joined the Texans off waivers from the Buccaneers in November 2019. He played 30 games with 23 starts in his time in Houston.

The Texans promoted veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad to take the roster spot on the 53-player roster.

Nickerson has appeared in two games and has two tackles this season.

