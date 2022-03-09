The Texans are moving on from cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Mitchell was informed that he will be released, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Mitchell signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans a year ago, and the Texans have apparently decided he’s not worth the $3.2 million in cap space that they’ll save by cutting him.

A 2014 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys, Mitchell has also spent time with the Bears, Chiefs and Browns. He started 13 games for the Texans last year and will surely draw some interest from other teams, although perhaps not at the same salary the Texans were paying him.

Texans will cut Terrance Mitchell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk