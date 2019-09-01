Texans cut Matt Kalil

The next time Texans coach Bill O’Brien gets asked why Matt Kalil isn’t practicing, O’Brien will have a much simpler answer: Kalil doesn’t work here anymore.

Per multiple reports, Kalil was released on Sunday, after the Texans traded for the Dolphins to get left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Kalil exits with his $2.25 million signing bonus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Jadeveon Clowney having $7 million of his 2019 salary covered by the Texans, the total amount of money to be paid to guys no longer playing for the team is now $9.25 million.

The fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, Kalil never has become the force he was expected to be in Minnesota or in Carolina, due both to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Now that the Dolphins have traded Tunsil, maybe they’ll sign Kalil. At a time when they insist they aren’t tanking, would signing Kalil be proof that they aren’t . . . or that they are?