Texans cut Duke Johnson

The Houston Texans have one less running back.

Duke Johnson has been released, per a source with knowledge of the move. It comes as no surprise, given that Johnson had a non-guaranteed $4.65 million salary in 2021. He also was due to make another $500,000 through a workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses worth up to $400,000.

Johnson spent four years in Cleveland before a trade sent him to Houston in 2019. He had 235 rushing yards and 249 receiving yards in 11 games last season.

The next question becomes whether the Texans will keep or move on from running back David Johnson. Appearing in 12 games during his first season with the Texans (he arrived as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade), Johnson had 691 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. He’s due to make $7.95 million in base salary this year, $2.1 million of which is fully guaranteed.

