Texans to cut DT Brandon Dunn

The Houston Texans are going in another direction at defensive tackle.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans are releasing defensive tackle Brandon Dunn.

Dunn missed the final three games of the 2020 campaign with a pelvic fracture, which he spent all offseason rehabbing.

In his 72 career games with the Texans, 37 of which he started, Dunn provided 104 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

In the 2018 AFC wild-card against the Indianapolis Colts, Dunn came up with an interception and a pass breakup along with his lone tackle. In the postseason, Dunn collected four combined tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup in his three career playoff games.

The Texans have Jaleel Johnson, rookie Roy Lopez, Ross Blacklock, Vincent Taylor, and Auzoyah Alufohai on the roster at defensive tackle.