Texans cut Dontrell Hilliard, Isaiah Coulter, activate Bradley Roby

The Texans cut running back Dontrell Hilliard and receiver Isaiah Coulter on Monday, the team announced.

Hilliard received an injury designation, according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. The Texans signed Darius Jackson last week after Hilliard was injured.

Earlier in the day, Houston traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Giants for a 2023 sixth-round choice.

The Texans claimed Hilliard off waivers late in the 2020 season after the Browns cut him on Dec. 13. He appeared in a pair of games for Houston, averaging 20.8 yards on five kick returns.

Hilliard entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with Cleveland. He took 22 carries for 199 yards in and caught 22 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns in three years with the Browns. He also averaged 23.5 yards per kick return and 7.1 yards per punt return with Cleveland.

The Texans made Coulter a fifth-round choice in 2020, and he played one game for them last season.

While the Texans activated cornerback Bradley Roby from the COVID-19 list Monday, coach David Culley said starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil won’t return from the COVID-19 list in time to play against the Cowboys this weekend. Tunsil tested positive for COVID-19.

Roby spent five days on the reserve list as a high-risk close contact. High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

