Texans cut Darren Fells, trade for Ryan Izzo

The Texans continued making over their roster with a pair of moves at tight end on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team released Darren Fells and made a trade with the Patriots that will send Ryan Izzo to Houston. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports a 2022 seventh-round pick will go back to New England.

Fells’ departure saved the team $2.3 million under the cap while Izzo will carry an $850,000 cap number with him.

Fells had 21 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in every game last season. It was his second year with the Texans and he’s also played for the Browns, Lions, and Cardinals over his seven years in the league.

Texans G.M. Nick Caserio was working for the Patriots when Izzo was a 2018 seventh-round pick. He started 12 games last season and has 19 catches, 313 yards, and a touchdown in 18 career games.

It’s the second trade Caserio has made with his former employers. The Texans also acquired tackle Marcus Cannon this week.

