The Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The team signed Jackson on Aug. 10, and he rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries on 11 snaps in the preseason opener against the Packers. He had only one carry for no yards on five snaps against the Cowboys on Saturday.

The Cowboys made Jackson a sixth-round choice in 2016. He has played four career games, all in 2018. He has six career touches for 16 yards.

Jackson has spent time with the Browns, Packers, Colts, Buccaneers and Raiders in addition to the two Texas teams.

Texans cut Darius Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk