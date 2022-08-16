The Texans waived undrafted rookie defensive tackle Damion Daniels, the team announced Tuesday.

He played 20 defensive snaps and two on special teams in Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints.

Daniels was a team captain for Nebraska and earned team defensive lineman of the year honors in 2021. After totaling 33 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups, Daniels earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten Conference honors.

He played 11 games for the Cornhuskers last season before being injured in the Wisconsin game.

The Texans still have six players at the position, led by Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez.

Texans cut Damion Daniels originally appeared on Pro Football Talk