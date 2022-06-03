The Texans waived offensive lineman Carson Green, the team announced Friday.

Green, 23, signed with the Texans on March 11.

He went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 and signed with the Texans as a rookie free agent. The Texans cut him out of the preseason.

Green was on and off the team’s practice squad last season but did not play in the regular season.

The Texans still have 14 offensive linemen on their roster.

Texans cut Carson Green originally appeared on Pro Football Talk