Texans, Cowboys and Vikings can clinch playoff berths this week

We won’t know all 12 playoff teams by the time that Week 16 comes to an end, but we could have 11 of the spots filled by the close of business on Monday.

Eight teams have already booked berths and the Texans, Cowboys and Vikings can join them. The Texans will clinch both a playoff spot and the AFC South title by beating the Buccaneers on Saturday. The same will be true if the Titans lose to the Saints on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Texans can also clinch a playoff berth without beating the Buccaneers or getting a Titans loss if the Steelers lose, but the AFC South would remain up for grabs when they face Tennessee in Week 17.

The Vikings are in if they beat the Packers, which would also keep the NFC North in play for the final weekend of the regular season. A Rams loss would clinch a Wild Card spot for Minnesota if the Vikings can’t beat their divisional rivals.

Dallas is the final team that can secure a spot this weekend. They’ll win the NFC East by beating the Eagles.

Baltimore’s in the playoffs and they can wrap up the No. 1 seed by beating the Browns. They’d also get that spot if the Chiefs and Patriots both lose their games. If the Ravens lose and either Kansas City or New England loses, the Ravens would clinch a bye through the first round.

A Patriots win against the Bills makes them AFC East champs. If they win and the Chiefs lose to the Bears, they’ll clinch a bye.