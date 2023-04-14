How the Texans could have a perfect 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft will be like every draft held since 1936: replete with surprises and breaking in a manner that even the experts couldn’t have predicted.

As such, not every team comes away with their perfect draft haul — save for the 1999 New Orleans Saints who traded all of their picks for running back Ricky Williams at No. 5 overall. Typically teams have to compromise or go in another direction as their coveted players will begin their NFL careers elsewhere.

If the Houston Texans were to have a perfect draft this year, what would it look like?

According to Gordon McGuinness from Pro Football Focus, the Texans’ perfect draft would only need to be completed within the first three rounds. Houston grabs Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 2 overall, Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba No. 12 overall, Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith No. 33 overall in Round 2, and then finishing off Round 3 with Ohio State center Luke Wypler (No. 65 overall) and Auburn defensive end Derick Hall (No. 73 overall).

Aside from taking Young, which is wrought with its own peril given the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers possess the No. 1 overall pick and equally like the former 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, the Wypler selection is also problematic.

In a recent mock draft wherein all 32 NFL Wire editors represented their teams, Bears Wire managing editor Alyssa Barbieri indicated the Chicago Bears would be inclined to take Wypler with the No. 64 overall, the first pick of Round 3. Houston would have to hope the Bears would ignore Wypler to have a shot at him at that spot. Otherwise, the Texans may need to build a package to move ahead of Chicago — up beyond their trio of picks starting at No. 53 overall. Otherwise Chicago could sense what Houston was after and take Wypler at No. 53 overall.

The Texans’ biggest needs are quarterback, receiver, and defensive end. So long as Houston adequately addresses those positions with significant capital, Clutch City sports fans will consider the draft perfect enough.

