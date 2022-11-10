Texans could use LB Christian Harris to spy on Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones draws comparisons to former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, but one area where the former 2019 first-round pick is all by his lonesome is his ability to scramble.

Jones has tallied 64 carries for 363 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns through eight games in 2022.

As the Houston Texans gear up to take on the Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium, Jones’ mobility has to be taken into account.

According to coach Lovie Smith, who met with reporters on Nov. 9, rookie linebacker Christian Harris may find his way into another spy role as the Texans take on a mobile quarterback for the second straight week.

“We have a spy element in a lot of our defenses in general as we mix it up,” said Smith. “Christian Harris, just talking about him a little bit, he’s another one of the young guys that’s getting better.”

Harris was the spy on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 29-17 loss on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium. Hurts was limited to nine carries for 23 yards, and Harris ripped ball out of Hurts’ clutches at the end of a 14-yard run late in the game.

“The third down scramble by Jalen Hurts of him making the tackle and yanking the football out was a pretty special play,” Smith said. “We’re expecting more plays like that from him. This period of time, a lot of people kind of went off doing things, he’s just steady, cramming. I think with his game, we’re going to see him get better and better.”

Harris has provided Houston with 13 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble in three games for the Texans, two of which he has started.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire