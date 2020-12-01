Texans cornerback Bradley Roby suspended six games

A second member of the Houston Texans has been suspended for the final six games of the regular season for a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Via James Palmer of NFL Network, Roby released a statement apologizing for allegedly unknowingly ingesting a banned substance.

“I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization and the fans,” Roby said. “A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body. I will be suspended for 6 games ending my season. I will take the necessary steps in the future to prevent this from ever happening again. I look forward to rejoining my teammates next season in our goal to bring a championship to Houston.”

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was also suspended for the final six games of the season on Monday for the same violation.

With only five games left for the Texans this year, Roby’s suspension will carry over to the first game of the 2021 regular season as well.

Roby started all 10 games he played in for Houston this season. Roby had 37 tackles with an interception, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.

