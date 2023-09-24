Advertisement
Breaking news:

Dolphins score most points in an NFL game since 1966 in stunning all-around performance

Texans continue streak of domination in Jacksonville, winning 37-17

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Texans entered Sunday's game as underdogs. Bettors should have known not to bet against Houston in Jacksonville.

The Texans continued their mastery of the Jaguars in Jacksonville, winning 37-17. They have not lost in Jacksonville since 2017.

Both teams now are 1-2.

Houston led 17-0 at halftime, and when the Jaguars drew to within 17-10 on back-to-back scoring drives, fullback Andrew Beck returned Brandon McManus' short kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Five plays later, Trevor Lawrence threw his seventh interception against the Texans in five starts.

The Texans used Blake Cashman's pick for a 26-yard field goal.

Houston, which had scored only 29 points in its first two games, added a 68-yard touchdown on a pass from C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell and another Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

Stroud went 20-of-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns, with Dell catching five for 145 yards. Brevin Jordan caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stroud.

Devin Singletary ran for 41 yards on nine carries, and Dameon Pierce had 31 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Lawrence was 27-of-40 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception, one of two turnovers by the Jaguars. He now is 1-4 against the Texans in his career.