Texans continue streak of domination in Jacksonville, winning 37-17

The Texans entered Sunday's game as underdogs. Bettors should have known not to bet against Houston in Jacksonville.

The Texans continued their mastery of the Jaguars in Jacksonville, winning 37-17. They have not lost in Jacksonville since 2017.

Both teams now are 1-2.

Houston led 17-0 at halftime, and when the Jaguars drew to within 17-10 on back-to-back scoring drives, fullback Andrew Beck returned Brandon McManus' short kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Five plays later, Trevor Lawrence threw his seventh interception against the Texans in five starts.

The Texans used Blake Cashman's pick for a 26-yard field goal.

Houston, which had scored only 29 points in its first two games, added a 68-yard touchdown on a pass from C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell and another Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

Stroud went 20-of-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns, with Dell catching five for 145 yards. Brevin Jordan caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stroud.

Devin Singletary ran for 41 yards on nine carries, and Dameon Pierce had 31 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Lawrence was 27-of-40 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception, one of two turnovers by the Jaguars. He now is 1-4 against the Texans in his career.