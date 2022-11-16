Texans continue stay at No. 32 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

There may be a change as to who is the best team in the NFL following Week 10, but there seems to be a consensus as to who is the worst club in the league.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Houston Texans continued their reign as the No. 32 team in the power rankings.

In his Monday morning presser, coach Lovie Smith said the Texans are “close.” At this point, the only thing Houston is close to is a No. 1 overall pick. The Texans have no intention to stop the [Davis] Mills experiment, which could help them in the long run when it comes to 2023 draft capital.

The Texans have no other choice but to see what else Mills can offer them. If the Texans decide to go in another direction at quarterback in the offseason, Mills can still be a viable backup, or Houston may be able to take advantage of a quarterback-needy team by cut-down day at the end of the 2023 preseason.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts improved to No. 27 following their win over the Las Vegas Raiders with interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars failed upward to No. 21 following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tennessee Titans finished as the No. 5 team in the power rankings thanks to Ryan Tannehille’s return to the lineup.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire