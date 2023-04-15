Texans should consider USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu as viable pass rush option

The three biggest needs on the Houston Texans’ roster that have to be address early in the 2023 NFL draft are quarterback, receiver, and defensive end.

With Round 1 selections at Nos. 2 and 12 overall, the Texans can knock out their needs for quarterback and receiver. However, in doing so, they would not be able to adequately address defensive end until No. 33 overall, the second selection of Round 2. At that point, notable edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Iowa State’s Will McDonald will be off the board.

However, the Texans could still find some help.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu makes his list as the seventh-best edge defender in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Strengths: When you throw a 266-pound defensive end out in a wide-9 alignment, you’re assuming that he has not only the power, but also the speed to beat an offensive tackle around the arc. Tuipulotu has a proven ability to beat blockers with upper-body power moves as he’s also working to zoom past them to the quarterback. Tuipulotu’s suddenness is impressive for his size.

And while Tuipulotu isn’t particularly “bendy” in his ability to flatten his rush path around the corner, he has these bursts of acceleration at the right time to surprise tackles at the worst possible time — for the tackles, and for their quarterbacks. He will not be limited to an inside role at the next level, nor will he be automatically tethered to the tackle’s shoulder.

One of the problems with Tuipulotu is he is more of a straight ahead rusher. The Texans may still need to add a rotation of rushers around him to generate the pressure. Nevertheless Tuipulotu would be a tremendous piece to have with Jerry Hughes coming back and Jonathan Greenard entering the final year of his contract.

