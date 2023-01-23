Texans should consider bringing back DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo regardless of new defensive scheme

The Houston Texans’ coaching search represents another opportunity to move on from the Tampa 2, which the club has run since 2021.

The Texans were running the 3-4 defense from 2011-20. After the firing of Bill O’Brien as coach and general manager, Houston hired David Culley as coach, and Lovie Smith was hired as defensive coordinator.

Houston signed former Los Angeles Rams 2018 fifth-round pick Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in 2022 free agency to provide the Texans effective rushmen in Smith’s scheme. The former Alief Taylor High School product delivered with 44 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble through 17 games, eight of which he started.

According to Pro Football Focus, among the Texans’ upcoming free agents, Okoronkwo ranks as their best with a 75.1 grade for the 2022 campaign.

Some players can’t translate between schemes. However, Okoronkwo started out as an outside linebacker in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme with the Rams. If the Texans were to go back to a 3-4, or incorporate any stand-up pass rush elements, Okoronkwo would be able to fit in.

Another trait that Okoronkwo brings to the defensive line is “pure energy,” according to Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

“He’s energy, pure energy,” Cesaire said on Dec. 15. “If you look at him, he’s always got a smile on his face. He loves the game. You can tell he really loves the game. The way he rushes, the way he attacks the line of scrimmage. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he’s got the biggest heart. He’s a guy that you trust and rely on each play.”

The Texans signed Okoronkwo to a one-year, $3.25 million contract in the offseason. The 6-1, 253-pound edge defender make his opportunity count.

“Anytime we put Ogbo (Okoronkwo) in there, he made it count,” said Cesaire. “That consistency developed into him becoming a starter, and you’re seeing that consistency now from him.”

