Texans complete interview with Rams assistant Thomas Brown

The Los Angeles Rams will once again have to contend with the possibility of losing at least one assistant to a head coaching job elsewhere this offseason. Thomas Brown is one of two candidates interviewing for head coaching positions and on Tuesday, he completed his meeting with the Houston Texans.

Brown is the sixth coach to interview with the Texans, joining Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, Ben Johnson, Sean Payton and former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero. Brown is currently the Rams’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach but has interviewed for a head coaching position for the second year in a row.

Brown, 36, was hired by Sean McVay in 2020, which was his first opportunity in the NFL. He earned the title of assistant head coach in 2021 and was moved to tight ends coach last year.

If the Texans hire Brown as their head coach, the Rams will receive a third-round compensatory pick this year and in 2024 as part of the NFL’s rule rewarding teams for developing minority coaches and executives.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire