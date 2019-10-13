Texans come back to beat the Chiefs

The Chiefs got a playmaker back, but they’re still well short of 100 percent.

Now, they have a losing streak to show for it.

The Texans escaped Kansas City with a 31-24 win, scoring 20 unanswered after an early deficit, and salting the game away late. That’s the second straight home loss for the Chiefs, after last week’s at the hands of the Colts.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions, but threw a touchdown and ran for two to lead the comeback.

The Chiefs got Tyreek Hill back this week, and he made an acrobatic touchdown grab in the first quarter. But the plays were inconsistent over the course of the day. He finished with five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Chiefs are also short-handed because of injuries, with defensive end Chris Jones, left tackle Eric Fisher, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins among the missing. They could use reinforcements on defense, and as close as they are to pushing the top team in the AFC, making a move at the deadline might be wise.

It wasn’t a perfect day for the Texans either, with kicker Ka’imi Fairbarn missing two more kicks, but they had just enough to get a road win they have to be satisfied with.

They elected not to let Fairbairn kick a game-clinching field goal inside the two-minute warning, and converted the fourth down, with Hopkins hitting DeAndre Hopkins for the conversion.