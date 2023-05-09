Texans, Colts convince ESPN panel their rookie classes will make immediate impacts

The Houston Texans took a huge swing in the 2023 NFL draft at getting the franchise out of its rebuilding stage.

With Houston going with quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Nos. 2-3 overall, it sent a message the Texans are using significant capital to get better quickly.

According to a Seth Walder and Field Yates from ESPN, the Texans were their picks for team whose draft class will be most impactful in 2023.

Seth Walder, sports analytics writer: Houston Texans. Trading as much as the Texans did to move up to No. 3 was a horrendous team-building decision. But this Texans class has a chance to have the biggest impact because they spent the most to acquire it. C.J. Stroud gives them a chance to have a major upgrade at QB, Will Anderson Jr. is an amazing prospect even if they overpaid for him and Nathaniel Dell could make an impact right away in a weak receiver room. Field Yates, NFL analyst: Texans. With Stroud in line to become their starting quarterback, the Texans were already on the short list of teams whose rookie class could contribute the most. Couple that with the trade for the top defensive player on several teams’ boards in Anderson, and this class could change the complexion of this franchise right away.

The only other team on the 10-person panel that earned two votes were the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston didn’t just go for blue-chip talent and call it a draft class. The Texans also sifted the talent on Days 2-3 to address receiver with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson. Houston also fortified their interior offensive line with Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson.

General manager Nick Caserio said after the draft the picks are 50-50 propositions. Nevertheless if the Texans’ draft class is still seen as the best of 2023 a few seasons from now, it assuredly will be the franchise’s cornerstone.

