The Texans’ search for a new head coach continued with a couple of interviews on Saturday, including one with an unexpected addition to this year’s group of candidates.

The team announced that they have completed interviews with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. Ward now works as the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Before taking his current job, Ward worked as an offensive assistant with the Jets the last two years. That’s an unusual resume for an NFL head coaching candidate, but the Texans could wind up finding another role for Ward if he impresses in the interview without landing the top job.

Lombardi just finished his first year with the Chargers. He was also a coordinator for the Lions in 2014 and 2015 between two stints as the Saints’ quarterbacks coach.

The Texans have also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Texans coaching search moves on to Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk