Texans coach Lovie Smith thought rookie G Kenyon Green ‘did some good things’ against the 49ers

The Houston Texans got to take a look at their other first-round pick against the San Francisco 49ers, and coach Lovie Smith was impressed with what transpired in the preseason finale.

Rookie guard Kenyon Green got work with the second team in the 17-0 win at NRG Stadium on Aug. 25, and Smith liked what he saw from the Texas A&M product.

“I thought he did some good things,” Smith told reporters Friday. “He’s missed a little bit of time but there’s some flash plays that he had. Kenyon Green is a good football player. Injuries kind of knocked him back a little bit but when he’s been out there practicing, we’ve seen these types of plays that you’re talking about.”

Green had missed the first two preseason games as he dealt with a concussion. Thursday night’s action indicated the rookie is ready to go.

“For you to bring him up, everyone kind of noticed some of the blocks he made,” said Smith. “He’s right on schedule, progressing the way we would like for him to.”

The Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium. Justin McCray and A.J. Cann were the other guards along the first-team offensive line against the 49ers.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire