Texans coach Lovie Smith still to be hands on with the defense

The Houston Texans concluded their search for their fifth full-time coach in team history by promoting defensive coordinator and associate head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith, a defensive guru known for his successful deployment of the Tampa 2, earned his first job with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12 due to his success as the St Louis Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2001-03. From 2014-15, Smith also coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At Smith’s other two stops, there were instances where his role shifted to one of a “walk-around coach” that oversaw all aspects of the team, and he left the defense in the hands of his coordinators.

The 2022 Texans do not have a defensive coordinator listed, which means Smith plans to still stay involved coaching the unit, not simply turning it over to an assistant.

“I’ve been in this position a couple of times, third time being a head football coach,” Smith told reporters on March 2 at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “Each one of them, you kind of say, ‘Okay, what did I do differently? I wish I had done this.’ One of the things I always said if I did get another opportunity that instead of pointing out, ‘I want this done,’ a lot of times guys become a head coach and they quit coaching. That’s just not me.”

Smith revealed that in 2021, while he was defensive coordinator under coach David Culley, he was coaching the nickel backs.

“People always say, ‘What are you going to do with time, game management and all that?’ There’s enough time to do that,” said Smith.

Although Smith will still be hands on with the defense, he knows he will have to delegate some tasks.

Said Smith: “As far as delegating, we hire guys and put them in a role and expect them all to do theirs. There will be some delegation that goes on as far as roles, but we feel like we have a pretty good handle on that.”

Smith is the first Texans coach since Bill O’Brien to double up as a coordinator. From 2017-18, O’Brien was also the Texans’ offensive coordinator and play-caller.