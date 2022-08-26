Texans coach Lovie Smith says QB Davis Mills’ confidence ‘has only grown’

Lovie Smith knew about Davis Mills.

Smith was the head football coach for the University of Illinois from 2016-20, and the Big Ten, Illinois’ conference, had common opponents with the Pac-12, the conference that included Stanford, Mills’ alma mater from 2017-20.

I’m going to go all the way back,” Smith told reporters Friday. “I’m coming from college, so, I knew a little bit about who Davis was after I got here.”

The Houston Texans hired Smith first as their associate head coach and defensive coordinator under rookie coach David Culley in Jan. 2021. The Texans later drafted Mills No. 67 overall in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.

Smith really started to get familiar with Mills as he ran the scout team against the first-team defense.

Said Smith: “Just him running the look squad against the No. 1 defense, saw good things then. You know, getting to know him, I think after he started playing and we started watching all of the quarterbacks around, he started playing and that’s when I said ‘hey, this guy’s in the mix with the rest of the first-year signal callers that I think will be good football players in the league.’”

According to Smith, the belief Mills had was undeterred.

“That confidence in him has only grown, every step along the way right up until the first drive of the second half last night,” said Smith. “He’s our starting quarterback, did I say that?

“You guys can ask about starting quarterbacks. Davis Mills is our starting quarterback, and I love what he is going to be able to do leading us.”

Mills’ final play of the preseason was a 16-yard touchdown pass to wideout Chris Moore in the third quarter of Houston’s 17-0 shutout of the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mills went 6-of-10 for 58 yards, a touchdown, an interception, took two sacks, and posted a 70.0 passer rating.

