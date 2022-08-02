Texans coach Lovie Smith says G Kenyon Green has had ‘normal rookie progression’

The Houston Texans solidified two positions with the selection of Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

The Texans solved the question of what happens to former 2019 first-rounder Tytus Howard, who had been bouncing inside and out. The Alabama State product will play at right tackle, a position where he has had success throughout his 37 games as a pro.

The Texans also found a reliable offensive lineman to play inside in Green. The former Humble Atascocita High School product will take over one of the guard spots and give the Texans adequate bulk upfront to kickstart their run game and provide adequate protection for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

According to coach Lovie Smith, who met with reporters after the fourth day of training camp practice Tuesday at Houston Methodist Training Center, Green is coming along at the pace rookies typically do.

“I would say normal rookie progression,” said Smith. “He needs to get in there. First, it’s about getting in football playing conditions. He’s working on that, but now we’ll continue to let him go with the ones, too. We know he’s going to play for us. It’s just about getting him looks, as many looks as we possibly can and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Texans got their first padded work in on Monday in their third practice of training camp. Houston has seven more practices until they get to hit other players on Aug. 13 in the preseason opener at the New Orleans Saints.

