Texans coach Lovie Smith says G Kenyon Green has ‘showed up every day’

The Houston Texans’ rookie class has had its share of standouts.

The biggest is fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce, who logged his second 100-yard rushing game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. Clearing the way Pierce was first-round guard Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

Coach Lovie Smith met with reporters Wednesday and said the former Humble Atascocita High School product is “trending for a young player.”

“As we talk about where the good interior lineman, it’s Kenyon,” Smith said. “About the best of the defensive lineman each week, they’re at his position. When you’re a young football player, having to go against guys like that, it speeds up the process an awful lot.”

What Smith appreciates about what Green has shown through eight games, seven of which he has started, is a consistency on a daily basis.

“He has showed up every day, coming to practice, getting better and learning from playing against great players like that,” said Smith. “This week will be no different. It seems like each week, there are excellent defensive lineman you play against and an excellent running back in our case that we play.”

The Texans take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from MetLife Stadium. With the Giants giving up 5.5 yards per carry, tied with Houston for the most in the NFL, the opportunity lends itself for Green to clear even more space for Pierce to have a bigger afternoon.

