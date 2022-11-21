Texans coach Lovie Smith ‘not going to change’ when it comes to offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans mustered 148 yards total offense in their 23-10 loss to Washington Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium in Week 11.

Teams can have an off week.

Try an off year. The loss to Washington represents the second time in the past four games Houston has failed to get to 200 yards total offense and their fifth game of the season where they were under 300 yards.

Coach Lovie Smith was asked by the media following the loss what confidence he has in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton to rectify the situation, and Smith remained confident in his coordinator.

“I’m not going to change,” said Smith. “Right now as a football team, there’s not a whole lot that we’re doing well right now. We’re building. We’re not quite there yet. We’re not a good football team right now, but that’s how most teams start off. You’re not a good football team. You keep working on things and eventually get a little bit better.”

Even though the Texans were hideous at home against a Washington squad that had won four of its last five, Smith pointed out the Texans fared better against the New York Giants on the road. Like Washington, the Giants are also embroiled in a highly competitive division race in the NFC East and wins are at a premium.

Said Smith: “We did not play this way last week. We didn’t. We were down in red zone six times and didn’t score a touchdown. We didn’t play this way last week. It hasn’t been like that always. Today it was. In those games you just have to kind of take it that the other team was a lot better than us and hope that won’t be the case next week.”

The Texans get back in action Nov. 27 on the road when they face the 7-3 Miami Dolphins, who will be coming off their bye.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire