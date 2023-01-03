Texans coach Lovie Smith makes a point about S Jalen Pitre’s season

Jalen Pitre joined rare company during the Houston Texans’ 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

The second-rounder from Baylor recorded at least 135 tackles and five interceptions, putting him in a category that includes former players such as linebacker London Fletcher and linebacker Ray Lewis.

Pitre has 139 tackles and five interceptions through 15 games, all of which he has started.

“He’s been productive,” coach Lovie Smith said.

However, Smith alluded to another part of Pitre’s rookie season that hasn’t been as heavily underscored.

“First off, he’s made a lot of tackles, and he has missed a lot of tackles,” said Smith. “I’m going to throw that in there. The rookie part of that, I’m anxious to see growth when we’re missing less.”

Pitre has missed 18 missed tackles, the most on the Texans. The nearest player with as many missed tackles is linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has 10.

Nevertheless Smith would not deny the promise that Pitre has shown at the position.

Said Smith: “You just look at his intellect on football. That’s been obvious too on how he’s played. He has ball skills. He’s intercepted a lot of balls. There’s just so many good things he’s done, not just him, so many of our rookie players. I’m excited. I know he’s excited about one more opportunity too, and all the guys will be.”

The Texans end their season against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire