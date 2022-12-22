Texans coach Lovie Smith hopes healthy defense can contain Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry had his way with the Houston Texans on Oct. 30.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back churned 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries as the Tennessee Titans strangled the Texans 17-10 at NRG Stadium.

Coach Lovie Smith believes the Texans should be able to contain Henry in the Dec. 24 rematch for one simple reason.

“We’re healthier,” Smith said. “Did we have all our guys the first time around? No is the answer. Maliek Collins didn’t play. So, we had a few things like that.”

No matter who plays — even J.J. Watt — Henry has his way with the Texans defense. In his last four games against the Texans, Henry has posted at least 200 yards rushing. The former 2019 and 2020 NFL rushing champion missed the two games against the Texans last year, and it can be argued that may be why Houston was able to pull off the upset at Nissan Stadium and hang close in the season finale at NRG Stadium.

However, Smith isn’t simply hoping that the availability of injured players will be the factor; the rookies and younger defenders who have been given opportunities throughout the season have to step up.

“Christian Harris is older,” said Smith. “Some of the younger players that were playing then, they’ve played a lot more football. We feel like we’ll be healthier starting with that.”

Former Texans running back Dontrell Hilliard was also able to have his way with Houston’s defense as he carried eight times for 83 yards, 51 of which he gained on two carries on Tennessee’s first drive of the third quarter.

“We didn’t play our best ball last time, and we’re playing better football right now,” Smith said.

The last time the Texans held an opponent under 100 rushing yards was Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins when they had 66.

