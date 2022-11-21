Texans coach Lovie Smith gets testy about starting quarterback situation following 23-10 loss to Washington

After 1 win in 10 games, Smith vs Smith in postgame. Brian T. asking Lovie about the lack of changing the starting QB. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/zWdG3W1ZDY — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) November 20, 2022

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith wasn’t ready to talk about the starting quarterback job.

Even though Davis Mills went 19-of-33 for 169 yards and two interceptions, his fifth sub-200 yard game of the season, Smith was prickly about the subject following the team’s 23-10 loss to Washington Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

“Are you asking me am I going to change the quarterback position right after the game? As I said, we consider all different things during the course of the game on, whether making a move at any position will give us a better chance,” Smith told the Houston Chronicle’s Brian Smith during the postgame presser. “When you say it starts with the quarterback, no, it starts up front. That’s where it starts. Today with that type of pressure, I don’t know how many quarterbacks could have had success.”

When asked if the coaching staff considered bringing in backup Kyle Allen in relief of Mills, who was struggling, Smith said they, “consider all guys that are dressed if they will give us a better chance during the course of the game. If we made a move, we thought that was the way we should go. If we didn’t, that’s where it is.”

The 64-year-old coach expressed that the team wasn’t going to make any hasty decisions about the starting quarterback situation after Houston’s fourth home loss of the year that drops them to 1-8-1 on the season.

Said Smith: “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m going to do. We’re going to evaluate it like we normally do. We don’t make those kind of decisions 30 minutes after the game, no, before I get a chance to talk to all the coaches, no. I think most of you know that.”

Houston takes on the 7-3 Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a bye, in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

