Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn’t believe rookies have hit the proverbial wall

The Houston Texans’ rookie class did not have a good outing against Washington in the 23-10 loss in Week 11 at NRG Stadium.

First-round guard Kenyon Green was walked back into a sack by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The Texas A&M product also committed two holding penalties — one accepted — along with an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Safety Jalen Pitre may not have had the penalties, but the Baylor product dropped two sure interceptions that may have changed the complexion of the game early.

No. 3 overall cornerback Derek Stingley also missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Even though the Texans’ rookie class was hardly stellar, coach Lovie Smith does not believe they have hit the so-called “rookie wall.”

“You know, that rookie wall is kind of like ‘sources say’ a little bit,” Smith told reporters Monday inside NRG Stadium. “You’re trying to figure out exactly what it is. But it’s a long season, and they have played a lot of games counting the preseason games. So, their bodies are probably feeling like the season is over, especially for some of the interior guys.”

The last game of the college football regular season is this weekend, but there are still six more games to go in the NFL regular season, representing another 50% of a college football season.

“I know our young players, if they have, they are coming to work,” said Smith. “It’s their day off, but a lot of them are here going through the rehab of getting your body ready to go another week. There’s rookie mistakes that we’re going through with them that you expect from rookies. But if they have [hit the rookie wall], I can’t notice it.”

Houston gets back in action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, which gives the rookie class a chance to show there is no wall.

