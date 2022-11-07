Texans coach Lovie Smith congratulates Astros, manager Dusty Baker on World Series win

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was playful with the media Monday during his presser inside NRG Stadium.

While Smith was meeting with the media about the status of his 1-6-1 club and their preparations for the New York Giants, a big spectacle was taking place downtown.

“I have to admit, I’m kind of surprised that all of you are here,” Smith joked. “Isn’t there a parade going on right now? It’s a workday for me and for you too.”

The Houston Astros were celebrating their second World Series victory since 2017, and the first for manager Dusty Baker, who was close in 2002 when he managed the San Francisco Giants.

“It is great,” said Smith. “Dusty Baker has been such a great manager for so long. You just kind of just assume that he had won a World Series and led his team multiple times. But for this to be his first one is pretty special. It couldn’t happen to a better guy. Excited for our Astros.”

Monday was a “workday” for the Texans, according to Smith, as their focus is taking on the New York Football Giants in Week 10 at MetLife Stadium.

“We have a big game against the Giants coming up,” Smith said. “It’s as simple as that. They’ve played good football this year, starting with how their quarterback Daniel Jones has played.”

The Giants are 6-2 and coming off of a bye. As members of the highly competitive NFC East where the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles reign supreme, the Giants won’t be taking Houston lightly as they need to stack as many wins as possible to catch the Eagles and keep pace with the equally 6-2 Dallas Cowboys.

