Texans coach Lovie Smith admits 2022 has been a trying season on a personal level

Lovie Smith has had his fair share of success in the NFL. However, 2022 has been a season of taking his lumps.

The Houston Texans’ 2-13-1 record is his second-worst record through 16 games. Only the 2014 Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a worse record with 2-14.

“Some [seasons] have been more trying than others,” Smith said. “This is one of them. We haven’t won a lot of games. Whenever you don’t win a lot of games, it’s tough. It takes an emotional toll on everyone.”

The lack of success on the field is what has weighed on the 64-year-old, who is a game away from completing his 12th season as an NFL coach.

“We haven’t won,” said Smith. “The guys have played hard. They’ve practice well. We haven’t had a whole lot of off the field things going on. We haven’t won. That’s what it comes down to. Whenever you’re not winning, of course you’re going to have a bad taste in your mouth, and that’s where we are.”

Smith is buoyed by how the Texans have played through the last four games, sans the Week 17 embarrassment at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-3. Aside from the ignominious defeat to ensure Houston would not log a complete win at NRG Stadium in 2022, the Texans played the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans — all three with something to play for in Week 18 — closely and even won in the case of the Titans in Week 16.

“How the guys have performed lately has given you — you can see what the future looks like,” Smith said.

The Texans complete their regular season schedule with a rematch with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts and Texans tied in Week 1, which was Houston’s first tie in franchise history.

