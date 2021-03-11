Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texans coach David Culley hints at Watson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are looking for a solid quarterback and two big names are currently swirling around town: Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

As fans wait to see if either of the two will sport the navy, orange and white, they'll just have to jump on the Twitter hype for now.

According to a tweet by Jim Trotter of NFL Media, Trotter "firmly believes" that Watson will be traded.

Trotter interviewed Houston Texans head coach David Culley on a podcast episode of Huddle & Flow, which airs later Thursday. He said based on the conversation, it was hinted by Culley that Watson wouldn't be a Texan for much longer.

Could he be the franchise quarterback the Bears are looking for?

It's pretty simple: The Texans are looking to rebuild the team and the Bears need a major upgrade at quarterback. The Texans could get a lot of for Watson, including draft picks, for this potential trade.

Bears fans created a stir on Twitter Wednesday about a rumor that Russell Wilson would be heading to Chicago, but, with new speculation on the rise that Watson might suit up somewhere else this season, could the Bears be the ones on the end of this deal?

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator

    The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff. Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.

  • Which NFL figures would you like to see interviewed by Oprah?

    If you haven’t heard (and there’s no way you haven’t), Oprah Winfrey recently conducted a fairly significant interview. That gave us an idea. Which NFL duo would you like to see interviewed by Oprah? We had a PFT Live draft on the subject, but we’ll gladly consider your suggestions in the comments. Our choices consisted [more]

  • David Culley: We’re very fortunate to have Lovie Smith here

    David Culley’s comments about Deshaun Watson are deservedly the main story from the new head coach’s Thursday press conference. But he was asked about a few other topics, one of which was how he came to hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. After 11 years as an NFL head coach — nine with Chicago and two [more]

  • David Culley says Deshaun Watson is the Texans’ starting QB ‘as of right now’

    Houston Texans coach David Culley stressed on the Huddle&Flow podcast that Deshaun Watson is the team's starting QB "as of right now."

  • 2021 NFL draft: Deep OT class good news for Chiefs

    The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperate need of offensive tackle help, and the 2021 NFL draft class is off to the rescue

  • Latest on Jets trade target Deshaun Watson: David Culley contradicts himself about QB's future with Texans

    Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans and the Jets are a possible landing spot. Here's the latest...

  • Albany police looking into allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a staffer

    Cuomo's alleged groping of a current staffer may rise "to the level of a crime," a police spokesman told The New York Times.

  • Top CB prospect Greg Newsome models game after Packers’ All-Pro Jaire Alexander

    Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, is now a cornerback worth emulating for young cornerbacks entering the NFL.

  • Vikings restructure with punter Britton Colquitt

    The Minnesota Vikings have restructured with punter Britton Colquitt, another cost-saving measure for the 2021 NFL salary cap.

  • Michael B. Jordan will make directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

    The 34-year-old screen star will direct and play the lead in the franchise film, which now has an official release date. Actor/producer Michael B. Jordan will soon be adding “director” to his lengthy resume. The 34-year-old screen star will be directing and playing the lead in the highly-anticipated Creed III, which now has an official release date: Nov. 23, 2022.

  • Ja Morant, C.J. McCollum not among Team USA finalists for Tokyo Olympics

    Team USA, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, named 57 finalists for the men's basketball roster roster.

  • Invalidations of Meghan's claims of racism hurt Black women

    As Prince Harry and Meghan’s TV interview reverberates internationally, it’s left the more than 50 million viewers grappling with the couple’s claims of racism and lack of support that Meghan says drove her to thoughts of suicide. With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected Meghan's treatment by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded and denied.

  • 'Healthy' Prescott signs richest contract in Cowboys history

    Dak Prescott walked briskly and bounced up the couple of steps onto the stage for the announcement of the richest contract in the storied history of the Dallas Cowboys for their latest star quarterback. It was five months almost to the day Wednesday since the gruesome ankle injury that ended Prescott's 2020 season and led to immediate questions whether the big payday would ever come after a long stalemate. The answer came two days earlier when the sides — two years after they started talking — agreed on a $160 million, four-year contract with the NFL's second-highest annual average behind Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes.

  • What is Dolphins’ adjusted 2021 salary cap ceiling after carryover?

    What is Dolphins' adjusted 2021 salary cap ceiling after carryover?

  • David Culley: “We are very committed to Deshaun [Watson] as our quarterback”

    Mixed signals are coming from one of the most mixed-up teams in pro sports. Texans coach David Culley gave Jim Trotter of NFL Media the impression that the team is willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. During a Thursday press conference, however, Culley reiterated the team’s position that Watson is going nowhere. “We are very [more]

  • Bucs franchise Godwin, agree to 2-year deal with David

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and agreed to a two-year deal with linebacker Lavonte David, the first steps in what the Super Bowl champions hope will be a successful bid to keep a star-studded roster intact to help Tom Brady pursue an eighth NFL title. The 25-year-old Godwin earned $2.13 million in 2020 while ranking second to Mike Evans on the team with 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

  • Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduras president

    A convicted Honduran drug trafficker and former leader of a cartel testified in United States federal court Thursday that he paid now-President Juan Orlando Hernández $250,000 for protection from arrest in 2012. Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of the Cachiros cartel, testified that he made the payment in cash through one of Hernández’s sisters, Hilda Hernández, in exchange “for protection so that the military police and preventive police didn’t capture us in Honduras.” Rivera Maradiaga has admitted to being involved in 78 murders.

  • Tyrell Williams contract with the Lions is less expensive than initially reported

    A voidable year and lower base salary save the Lions some precious cap room

  • Norm Sherry, Dodgers teammate of Sandy Koufax, dies at 89

    Norm Sherry, whose suggestion to Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Sandy Koufax helped the future Hall of Fame pitcher reach his potential, has died. Sherry died Monday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in San Juan Capistrano, California, his son Mike told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ To Have Live Watch Party On HBO Max, With Director Intro And Fan Chat Enabled By Scener

    HBO Max has enlisted group viewing platform Scener to host an exclusive, live watch party of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the evening of its March 18 debut. The event, which is open to all HBO Max subscribers watching on a Chrome web browser, is set to kick off on the Scener website at 4PM […]