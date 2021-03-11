Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

Texans coach David Culley hints at Watson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are looking for a solid quarterback and two big names are currently swirling around town: Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

As fans wait to see if either of the two will sport the navy, orange and white, they'll just have to jump on the Twitter hype for now.

According to a tweet by Jim Trotter of NFL Media, Trotter "firmly believes" that Watson will be traded.

Trotter interviewed Houston Texans head coach David Culley on a podcast episode of Huddle & Flow, which airs later Thursday. He said based on the conversation, it was hinted by Culley that Watson wouldn't be a Texan for much longer.

Huddle&Flow drops later today with Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded. Culley didn’t explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster “right now” & “we want guys who are all in”—writing is on the wall. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 11, 2021

Could he be the franchise quarterback the Bears are looking for?

It's pretty simple: The Texans are looking to rebuild the team and the Bears need a major upgrade at quarterback. The Texans could get a lot of for Watson, including draft picks, for this potential trade.

Bears fans created a stir on Twitter Wednesday about a rumor that Russell Wilson would be heading to Chicago, but, with new speculation on the rise that Watson might suit up somewhere else this season, could the Bears be the ones on the end of this deal?

