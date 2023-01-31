Texans coach DeMeco Ryans thanks 49ers for opportunity to grow

DeMeco Ryans is going back to where his NFL career started as a player, but he first needed to thank the place that formed him as an NFL coach.

The sixth Houston Texans full-time coach took time in a statement on Jan. 31 shortly after he was hired to thank the San Francisco 49ers for giving him a shot and developing him as a coach from 2017-22.

“I’d like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man,” Ryans said. “I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there.”

Ryans started out as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 before transitioning to inside linebackers coach from 2018-20. Following the departure of Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, Ryans took over as the defensive coordinator for the next two seasons.

According to Ryans, being the coach of the Texans is his “dream job” and his family, “is thrilled to be back in H-Town.”

Said Ryans: “I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Ryans is the youngest coach in team history at 38 years old, and he is the third to come from a defensive background. The Texans also get the opportunity to hire their first ever former player as coach.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire