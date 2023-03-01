Texans coach DeMeco Ryans still deciding who calls defensive plays

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— The Houston Texans finalized their coaching staff on Feb. 24, but they have yet to determine one last responsibility.

According to coach DeMeco Ryans, who met with reporters at the NFL combine, the club is still working through who will be the new defensive play-caller.

“We’re still going through that process right now,” said Ryans. “Haven’t decided that just yet.”

Ryans was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. Having Ryans carry over that responsibility to his new job would not be unlikely.

However, Ryans endorsed new defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s ability to call plays.

“Matt is very capable of calling defenses,” Ryans said. “He’s done it before. He’s knowledgeable of our scheme and how we want to play, so, I’m very confident in Matt calling the plays as well.”

Burke was the “game management coach” for the 2021 New York Jets, working under coach Robert Saleh, who was previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-20 before Ryans took over the role.

Ryans likes the energy and knowledge that Burke will bring as the leader of the defense.

Said Ryans: “Another guy who is a passionate coach and a really great teacher, energetic, a very knowledgeable coach. I’m excited what he can do, what he can bring to our team. I think the guys are going to love him.”

The Texans have been running the Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front for the past two seasons under Lovie Smith, who deployed it as defensive coordinator in 2021 and kept it as coach in 2022. Ryans’ scheme deploys a similar 4-3 front.

