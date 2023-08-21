Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says moving cut day helps younger players

HOUSTON — With the cancellation of joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, the Houston Texans will use the final practice week and preseason game with the Saints to evaluate players who will make the 53-man roster.

The NFL previously allowed teams to make cuts throughout the preseason, but this year they permitted teams to carry 90 players through the last preseason game. Teams must reduce their rosters to at most 53 players by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Afterwards, they will make the necessary moves to carry a practice squad of up to 16 players.

“I think the change in the cut is really; it’s been very beneficial to a lot of the young players who probably wouldn’t get that extra week of work,” said Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Monday when asked about the new rule.

“To actually see improvement and see growth in their game to allow them to showcase a little bit more of what they can do to possibly be added to an active roster or practice squad. I think moving the cut day is really helpful to the guys where you get more opportunity, more time to spend with the guys.

“They get more reps in this last preseason game as well, so I think it’s very beneficial. We know that there will be a lot of guys on the wire in one day, but you do get an extra look at guys, which I think is encouraging to a lot of these young guys who are putting in work from OTAs and training camp, they deserve the opportunity to get another week to showcase they belong. I’m happy with how it is right now.”

With only three preseason games, Houston has used the allotted time to evaluate some players that may be on the cusp of making their roster. Some assessments will come down to the final preseason game with the Saints on Sunday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“With the changes in practice, for us, we initially had the joint practices scheduled, but now with us just being here against each other, I think our plan with that will change,” said Ryans when asked how he, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and defensive coordinator Matt Burke will handle playing time for the starters on Sunday. “We’ll discuss that later in the week, and I’ll have updates for you later.”

