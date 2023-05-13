Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says speed of the game is biggest learning curve for rookies

DeMeco Ryans has a total of 16 seasons as a player and coach in the NFL. The former linebacker knows plenty about the adjustments rookies need to make to adapt to the pro game.

Ryans met with reporters May 12 during rookie minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center and spoke of the adjustment that rookies endure throughout their acclimation to the pros.

“It’s the speed of the game,” Ryans said. “Everything speeds up. Everyone is fast. That’s one thing, guys.”

Speed of the game is not just an element that No. 2 overall quarterback C.J. Stroud would have to deal with. The rest of the 2023 class, and even the undrafted free agents, are operating in a quicker reality.

“For me, I know it was speed of the game,” said Ryans. “It changes. Offensive linemen are much faster. Defensive line, they’re faster than you face in the college. And just how things happen, like the process and everything. Everything has to speed up a tick, so that’s one hurdle that the guys have to overcome.”



Ryans learned quickly in his first year as he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with 156 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, seven pass breakups, an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery through all 16 starts.

