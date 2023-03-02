Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says he ‘hit the ground running’ with GM Nick Caserio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Houston Texans are blending two different backgrounds with coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio.

Ryans has mostly a Gary Kubiak background refined by his introduction into coaching thanks to the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. Caserio is part of the New England Patriots’ model after having had a variety of roles with the organization during Bill Belichick’s glory years from 2001-20.

Texans GM Nick Caserio meets with Will Anderson at NFL combine

Different paths, same outlook

Even though Ryans and Caserio took different paths and experience to get to Houston, they are both enthused to improve the Texans.

“It’s been awesome working with Nick,” Ryans said from the NFL combine. “We hit the ground running. There haven’t been many breaks or much rest. We’ve hit the ground running and Nick is awesome to work with. Nick is a very knowledgeable guy and I’m happy to be a part of a team that has a GM in place who has so much experience; a guy that I can bounce ideas off of.”

Caserio has seen tons of players

According to Ryans, the array of knowledge and experience that Caserio has as the Patriots’ director of player personnel from 2008-20 provides opportunities to grow as a coach.

“He’s seen it done many ways and seen a lot of different players,” said Ryans. “Just having his knowledge and his experience has really been very beneficial to me. I’m excited to work with Nick.”

Seeing the game the same way

nick-caserio-texans-going-add-qb-position

Both Ryans and Caserio have done well with their communication process and also with how they view football.

Said Ryans: “It’s been a very smooth transition, a smooth process. Communication has been awesome working with Nick. We see the game the same way, which is great. We see the game the same way and see players the same. It will be really nice to continue to work with him.”

The Texans are on their third coach since Caserio took over as general manager in January 2021. However, the results may be different in Ryans’ first season that the Texans may not have to jettison the 38-year-old for another change of direction on the sidelines.

