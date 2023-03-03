Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says RB Dameon Pierce ‘fits my style of ball’

INDIANAPOLIS — DeMeco Ryans knows the style of play he wants, and claims he has already seen it on the Houston Texans.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has been working with his new coaching staff in evaluating the 2022 personnel. One name that Ryans can identify from the 3-13-1 team that embodies what he seeks from the 2023 roster is running back Dameon Pierce.

“He fits my style of ball,” Ryans told the Texans Wire’s Brian Barefield at the NFL combine March 1. “That’s the type of guy that I love to hand the ball to and see him create. And, Dameon, just meeting him, I love his energy, I love his personality, and I love his aggressive nature and how he runs the ball. When I talk about swarming and I talk about an aggressive, attacking mindset, that’s Dameon Pierce.”

Pierce generated 939 yards and four touchdowns on 220 carries as a rookie through 13 games. The fourth-rounder from Florida did not play after Week 14 due to an ankle sprain, but nevertheless was third among rookies in rushing yards. If not for the lost game games, or even the outings in Weeks 11-12 wherein Pierce was limited to just eight yards apiece, reaching the 1,000-yard mark would have been entirely possible.

The 49ers, where Ryans was on the staff since 2017, finished tied for eighth in the NFL with 4.7 yards per carry and seven in the NFL with 2,360 rushing yards.

