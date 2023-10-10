Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says WR Tank Dell is in concussion protocol

The Houston Texans may be without one of their more explosive weapons in Week 6.

According to coach DeMeco Ryans, receiver Tank Dell is in the concussion protocol after leaving midway through Week 5’s 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Tank is in the protocol, and we’ll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Ryans told reporters Monday. “Hopefully he starts to feel better. Definitely hurts not having him out there.”

The rookie caught a 29-yard pass on a third-and-10 from the Houston 42-yard line with 41 seconds until halftime. Dell left the game and was questionable to return with a concussion, but his day was finished with three catches for 57 yards.

“Tank is an explosive playmaker for us, but our thoughts [are] with Tank to make sure he gets back healthy as soon as possible,” Ryans said.

The third-rounder has caught 19 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

The Texans host the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

