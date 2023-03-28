Texans coach DeMeco Ryans reveals most important trait a QB can have

So much of quarterback evaluation involves vital statistics and aspects of throwing the football.

For Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, his evaluation of a signal caller goes well beyond how well a quarterback can complete a pass.

“For a quarterback, I think the most important attribute I look for, it’s that how is his leadership style,” Ryans told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix March 27. “How are those other 10 guys looking? Can they look at you in a huddle and know, we can count on this guy to make a play, we believe in you?

“Then you have to look across the ball, and it’s those other 11 guys, those defensive guys, can they look to that guy, and can they count on him. Is that quarterback a guy who can galvanize a locker room and rally the troops and get the guys to believe in him? That’s the trait.”

The reality is Houston has had trouble finding such a player to exude such leadership and confidence among teammates since the 2020 season. A combination of journeyman signal callers and young passers thrust prematurely into the heat of the game have left such a void in the Texans offense.

Even if a quarterback led with such intentions to demonstrate leadership, Ryans knows the possession of such a trait is uncommon.

Said Ryans: “It’s easier said than done because only so few guys can do that, and it’s special guys, and that’s a special position. When you can find a guy that his teammates can rally behind him, teammates believe in him, that’s when you know you have a guy.”

The Texans may look to their No. 2 overall pick to find such a quarterback as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are the top-2 field generals in the 2023 draft class.

