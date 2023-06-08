Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ‘fired up’ to work with LB Denzel Perryman

The Houston Texans added talent to their linebacking corps with the signing of Denzel Perryman during free agency.

The 5-11, 240-pounder has been sidelined for much of the on-field portion of the Texans’ offseason program as Perryman rehabilitates from labrum surgery. The former 2021 Pro Bowler made his way to the practice field June 6 during the Texans’ organized team activities at Houston Methodist Training Center.

“Hopefully he’s not hitting anybody right now,” coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters. “It’s good to see him back out there.”

Players won’t be able to have contact until training camp in late July. Nevertheless Perryman can demonstrate what he has learned about the Texans’ defensive schemes and apply it the walkthrough setting that OTAs offers.

Ryans, a former linebacker from 2006-15 and a linebackers coach from 2018-20, is aware of the talent Perryman can bring to the defense. Through 96 career games with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, Perryman collected 586 combined tackles with 45 tackles for loss.

“I’m fired up to work with him,” Ryans said. “He’s been a pleasure to have, great energy. [You] feel the leadership, what he brings to our entire team, and it’s been fun to work with [him]. I’m excited to see him come training camp.”

The Texans’ linebacking corps has a bevy of young talent to mix in with Perryman, including third-year Garret Wallow, second-year Christian Harris, and fifth-round Henry To’oTo’o.

