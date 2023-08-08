Texans coach DeMeco Ryans details what he wants from C.J. Stroud against the Patriots

The NFL is finally getting its first look at C.J. Stroud.

Even if the Houston Texans and New England Patriots are merely facing off in the first game of preseason, the contest at Gillette Stadium represents an opportunity for the No. 2 overall pick to display some of the traits that led to Stroud being highly touted.

DeMeco Ryans met with reporters Tuesday and shared what he wanted to see from Stroud — of course, couched with the typical coachspeak of Stroud in the broader context of collective rookie play. Nevertheless the expectations gave insight as to how the coaching staff would like to see Stroud perform.

“I just want to see those guys not blink,” Ryans said. “I want to see them go out and continue to do what they’ve done in practice, not try to make too many big plays or try to put the team — it’s just about them focusing on their craft and what they’re doing.”

Stroud will get his chance to work with the offense to start the game.

Said Ryans: “I want to see guys go out there and not make it too big. I want to see that the game isn’t too big for guys. I want to see guys operate efficiently — guys fly around, have some fun playing the game.”

Stroud will be the first Texans rookie quarterback to start the preseason opener since David Carr in the 2002 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

